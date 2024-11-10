US police arrest pro-Palestine protestors

The supporters were detained by the police when they gathered in front of the house of Senate Democrats leader Chuck Schumer, calling the American president-elect to decrease financial support for the Zionist regime, IRNA cited from the New York Post on Sunday.

The police forces dispersed the protestors and blocked the ways to the senator’s house, the report says.

The 60 anti-Israel individuals, along with their children, who were painting the Zionist bullies, urged Donald Trump to decrease financial support for Tel Aviv.

Some protestors were chanting carrying signs that read "Israel kills Palestinian children" and some were chanting anti-Israeli and antiwar slogans.

From the start of war in Gaza in October, 2023, over 43,000 mostly women and children were killed in the Strip.

