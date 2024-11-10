Nov 10, 2024, 12:44 PM
IAEA chief due in Tehran on Wednesday

Tehran, IRNA – Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Is set to visit Iran in the coming days at the official invitation of the Islamic Republic.

Grossi will arrive in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday night.

He is scheduled to hold talks with senior Iranian officials a day later, discussing the country’s nuclear energy program.  

