Lebanon death toll from Israeli aggression tops 3,130

The Lebanese Health Ministry said in an announcement early on Sunday that at least 33 people had been killed and dozens more wounded in the latest Israeli attacks that targeted eastern and southern parts of the country.

According to the announcement, 20 people of those killed lost their lives in the city of Baalbek, eastern Lebanon.

The ministry said that the total death toll now stands at 3,136 since Israel began its aggression on Lebanon on October 8, 2023, a day after the regime invaded Gaza. The number of the wounded Lebanese has reached 13,979 since then.

Almost two-thirds of the Lebanese casualties have been caused in intensified Israeli air aggression that has been ongoing since September 23 this year.

