‘Claims about Hamas office in Qatar a propaganda war’

The publication of this news was aimed at playing with the spirit of the supporters of the resistance, Mardawi told an Arab media outlet as cited by IRNA's Sunday morning report.

Majed al-Ansari, the Qatari foreign ministry spokesman said that reports regarding the Hamas political office in Doha were inaccurate, “stating that the main goal of the office in Qatar is to be a channel of communication between the concerned parties”.

Earlier, Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen television channel, citing its own sources on conditions of anonymity, rejected the claims and said: "Reports circulated by Israeli media about Qatar’s stance on Hamas are false.”

What was published by the Zionist media in this regard was a massive effort by the regime to put pressure on the Hamas movement, the report added.

The Zionist public broadcaster KAN claimed on Friday that the Qatari officials, under intense pressure from the United States, had told Hamas leaders that they were no longer welcomed in Doha.

This outlet cited an unknown American official as saying that Doha’s move came after the Hamas movement expressed its opposition to the latest US proposal to release the Zionist prisoners and that Washington informed the Qatari government that the presence of Hamas leaders in Doha is no longer acceptable.

The western mainstream media did not miss the opportunity to publish the Zionist fabrication without fact checking or any official confirmation by Daha and further claimed that Qatar has told Hamas that it will no longer host its political office unless engages with Israel in constructive and meaningful talks.

The Arabic media and sources, however, quickly rejected “false” reports circulated by Israeli and western media that Qatar is ending its ties with the resistance movement, with the Associated Press citing a diplomatic source as saying that Hamas’s political office in Qatar “no longer serves its purpose”.

4399