Iran FM spokesman congratulates Iranian, Pakistani nations on Iqbal birth anniv.

Baghaei issued his congratulatory message on X on November 9 that marks the birthday of Iqbal, a great Pakistani poet who also has literary works in the Persian language, making him well-known in Iran where he is recognized as Allama Iqbal Lahori. Allama is a title used for a profound scholar.

The spokesman began his X post with a piece of poem from Iqbal.

He went on to say: “We honor the birthday of Allama Iqbal Lahori, the national poet of Pakistan, Iran-loving and Persian-speaking poet, and the great Islamic thinker at a time when the Islamic world needs to apply his thoughts more than ever. We congratulate the two great nations of Iran and Pakistan and lovers of Persian literature on this occasion.”

Baghaei also attached to his post a picture of Iqbal.

