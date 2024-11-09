Iran ready to supply Kyrgyzstan with veterinary medicine, vaccines, says agriculture minister

During a meeting with the Kyrgyz Ambassador, Nouri described the upcoming 14th Joint Cooperation Commission between Iran and Kyrgyzstan as an ideal platform for broadening bilateral relations and ensuring the implementation of previous agreements.

Nouri emphasized the alignment of both nations in international forums and mutual support for each other's interests, reflecting the depth of their cooperation. He noted that collaboration within organizations such as the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) underscores Iran and Kyrgyzstan’s shared international outlook.

Responding to Kyrgyzstan’s request for veterinary medicines and vaccines, Nouri announced that Iran’s Razi Vaccine and Serum Research Institute is well-prepared to meet a substantial portion of Kyrgyzstan’s needs.

The minister further highlighted Iran's agricultural capabilities as a basis for collaboration, stressing Iran’s willingness to assist Kyrgyzstan with agricultural machinery, livestock breeding, advanced irrigation systems, and the export of technical and engineering services.

