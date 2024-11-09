Consequences of expanded war won't be limited to West Asia, Iran FM warns

Addressing a conference dubbed Nasrallah’s School of Thought in Tehran on Saturday, Abbas Araghchi said the apartheid Zionist regime has rejected all proposals to establish a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, noting that the international community has, in the meantime, failed to halt the regime’s crimes.

“The world should know that if the war spreads, its adverse effects will not be limited only to the West Asia region. Insecurity and instability are things that can spread to other areas, even far away,” he warned.

Araghchi said that the Zionist regime, by continuing its acts of aggression and violations of international law, has not only endangered regional stability and security but it has also created a serious challenge for the rules-based international order.

Elsewhere in his speech, the top Iranian diplomat warned that the Israeli regime has launched hybrid war against Lebanon, involving military, intelligence and media tools, and even creating sedition among Muslims, and between Muslims and Christians.

However, he expressed confidence that Lebanese elites and politicians will understand the situation well and will pass this difficult, and of course, fateful stage with empathy and consensus.

“Lebanon is the home of every Lebanese and this country has always been and will remain the land of peaceful co-existence for Muslims and Christians and followers of other religions throughout history,” he said.

