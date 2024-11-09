Iranian students win 5 gold medals ISIF 2024

The event features 1,098 participating teams from 24 countries across eight fields: technical and engineering, chemistry and nanotechnology, biotechnology and environment, energy engineering, physics and astronomy, artificial intelligence and technology, social sciences, and education and educational technologies, according to Mahdi Rashidi Jahan, head of the Iranian team, on Saturday.

He said that Iran participated in these competitions with three teams in person and two teams online.

Countries present in this competition include Indonesia, Malaysia, Romania, Czech Republic, Russia, Turkmenistan, Thailand, Vietnam, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, India, Hong Kong, and China.

The team consisting of Ilia Majidzadeh and Parsa Karimi in the field of technical and engineering received a gold medal and a special award, while the team consisting of Amir Abbas Kavoosi Amin and Artin Salari received a gold medal in the same field. Additionally, Nima Sohrabi in the field of artificial intelligence technology won a gold medal and a special award for Romania.

The Valeh team, consisting of Artin Radmatin, Niki Abtahi, Baran Bahman, Sarina Nosrati, and Mohammad Hossein Ezzati, received a gold medal in the field of environment. The team consisting of Baran Derakhsandeh Daryasri, Paniz Khaljifar, Golshid Shirvani, and Yasaman Saeedi received a gold medal in the field of biotechnology, bringing two more gold medals to Iran.

