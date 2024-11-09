Diabetes affects over 14% of Iran's population

Addressing the two-day Diabetes Updates Seminar at Tehran's Olympic Hotel, Raeisi said on Saturday that approximately 7.5 million Iranians have diabetes, 31% of whom have their disease under control, and 4.8 million have diabetes treatment coverage.

According to statistics, 13.64 million Iranians have pre-diabetes, he added.

One in ten adults around the world are currently living with diabetes, Raeisi highlighted, as saying that the nationwide diabetes prevention program has been integrated into Iran's health system since 2004 and screening takes place every three years for people above 30.

According to statistics, over three in four adults with diabetes live in low- and middle-income countries.

Diabetes is responsible for 6.7 million deaths in 2021 (one every five seconds) and has caused at least $966 billion in health expenditure (a 316% increase over the last 15 years).

