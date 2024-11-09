Nasrallah’s School of Thought conference kicks off in Tehran

The conference, dubbed Nasrallah’s School of Thought, opened on Saturday with the presence of experts from 13 countries at the Iran International Conference Center on Saturday, on the occasion of the 40th day after Nasrallah’s martyrdom.

Several top Iranian officials addressed the conference, hailing the legacy of the late Hezbollah chief, who was assassinated by the Israeli regime on September 27.

‘Nasrallah martyrdom exposes futility of compromise’

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said that Nasrallah’s martyrdom revealed the futility of compromise in the face of the “criminal Zionist gang.”

“The martyrdom of Nasrallah, a believer and mujahid, is not a defeat for him or the resistance front,” he said.

“His martyrdom, more than ever, unmasks his hellish murderers and reveals the ugliness and futility of compromising with this criminal and demonic criminal gang,” he added.

Nasrallah believed in diplomacy: FM

Addressing the event, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Martyr Nasrallah believed in dialogue and diplomatic interaction, in addition to resistance, to establish lasting peace and security.

He described Nasrallah as a character who was a symbol of resistance, courage, and perseverance against aggression not only for Lebanon but also for the Islamic world and all freedom-seeking nations.

“He taught how to resist, move forward, and be influential without depending on great powers,” the foreign minister noted.

Former FM: Hezbollah is alive

Former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Hezbollah is alive and Israel will not see a day of peace until the complete liberation of the Palestinian lands.

Zarif, who currently serves as Iran’s deputy president for strategic affairs, said the people of Palestine and Lebanon were not defeated by the Zionist occupation but became more resistant, bigger, and more powerful against Israel.

“The resistance against Israel started before the glorious Islamic Revolution and will continue until the complete liberation of all Islamic lands from the clutches of the Zionists,” he added.

