Iran's embassy in Pakistan honors journalists working for Palestinian cause

Iran's embassy in Pakistan honors journalists working for Palestinian cause

Islamabad, IRNA – The Iranian Embassy in Pakistan has co-organized a ceremony in Islamabad to honor Pakistani journalists and media persons covering the Gaza war developments and the Palestinian cause.

The ceremony was co-organized by the cultural section of the Iranian Embassy in Pakistan. It was held at the conference hall of Pakistan’s National Press Club in Islamabad on Friday night, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation and ensuing Israeli war on Gaza.

Pakistan honors journalists covering Palestine developments

Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam and his Cultural Attaché Majid Meshki were in attendance. Pakistani politician and former chairman of the Senate Defense Committee Mushahid Hussain Syed, and Head of Pakistan’s National Press Club Azhar Jatoi attended the ceremony as well.

Some 50 journalists and media persons were honored for their outstanding activities in covering events related to Palestine and the Gaza war.

