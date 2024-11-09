Israeli targets hit in fresh drone strikes by Iraqi Resistance

The Iraqi Resistance said in a statement that one of the drone strikes hit a vital target in northern occupied territories on Saturday.

It also announced on Friday night that it had fired several drones at a military target in southern occupied territories earlier that day.

The Iraqi Resistance said that the operations were conducted in line with “our religious duty” and in support of the innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon, and in response to the genocide by the Zionist regime against civilians, especially children, women, and the elderly.

The umbrella group, which consists of several Iraqi resistance movements, has escalated its attacks against Israeli positions in recent months, striking vital targets including in Eilat and Haifa.

The Iraqi Resistance has time and again stressed that it will continue its anti-Israel operations until the regime’s war comes to an end.

4208**4194