Headquarters of Yemeni armed forces releases video of downing of US drone

Tehran, IRNA - News sources reported the downing of the US drone 'MQ-9' in the airspace of Yemen, which the Yemeni armed forces released a few minutes ago.

According to Al-Masirah website of Yemen, the Yemeni armed forces shot down a US MQ-9 drone in the sky of Al-Jawf province located in the northeast of Yemen.

Previously, military experts emphasized that the ability of the Yemeni armed forces to shoot down the highly advanced and expensive US MQ-9 Reaper drone has put Washington's military power in an embarrassing position.

The Yemeni armed forces have shot down more than 10 US MQ-9 drones in the framework of supporting the people of Gaza and responding to the aggressions of the US and the UK on Yemeni cities.

