Two Merkava tanks of Israeli army destroyed by Palestinian resistance operation in Gaza

According to Arabic 21, Saraya Al-Quds, the military branch of the Islamic Jihad movement, in a statement emphasized that a tank of the occupying army was targeted in the center of the Jabalia camp using a Saqib bomb.

Martyr Ezzeddin al-Qassam Battalions of the military branch of Hamas also announced that they destroyed a Merkava tank of the Zionist regime in the vicinity of al-Khazendar area in the northwest of Gaza City.

The al-Qassam battalions also announced that in a joint operation, they attacked the positions of the occupying forces in the south of Shujaiyeh town in Gaza City with mortars.

Saraya al-Quds also stated that they targeted the positions of the occupying forces in the relief line in the Netsarim axis in the center of the Gaza Strip.

