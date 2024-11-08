Nov 8, 2024, 9:36 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85653430
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Two Merkava tanks of Israeli army destroyed by Palestinian resistance operation in Gaza

Nov 8, 2024, 9:36 PM
News ID: 85653430
Two Merkava tanks of Israeli army destroyed by Palestinian resistance operation in Gaza

Tehran, IRNA - Two Merkava tanks of the Zionist occupying army were destroyed in the Palestinian resistance operation in the north of the Gaza Strip.

According to Arabic 21, Saraya Al-Quds, the military branch of the Islamic Jihad movement, in a statement emphasized that a tank of the occupying army was targeted in the center of the Jabalia camp using a Saqib bomb.

Martyr Ezzeddin al-Qassam Battalions of the military branch of Hamas also announced that they destroyed a Merkava tank of the Zionist regime in the vicinity of al-Khazendar area in the northwest of Gaza City.

The al-Qassam battalions also announced that in a joint operation, they attacked the positions of the occupying forces in the south of Shujaiyeh town in Gaza City with mortars.

Saraya al-Quds also stated that they targeted the positions of the occupying forces in the relief line in the Netsarim axis in the center of the Gaza Strip.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .