Iran justice minister calls for trial of Israel over killing of children in Gaza, Lebanon

Speaking at the First Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday, Rahimi expressed deep concern over the deaths, displacement, and abduction of tens of thousands of children in Gaza and Lebanon. He called the ongoing violence an unprecedented tragedy and a stark violation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

These actions constitute the gravest form of violence against children and must be addressed immediately, the minister said.

Rahimi emphasized that Iran is committed to ending Israeli violence against children and urged international participants at the conference to take concrete actions in response. He also called for a clear recognition of the harm inflicted upon defenseless children in Gaza and Lebanon as a war crime and stressed the need for accountability for Israeli officials and their supporters.

The minister proposed the formation of a special task force to address the damage inflicted on children in Gaza and Lebanon and to ensure compensation for the victims.

9341**9417