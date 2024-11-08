OIC condemns Israeli aggression against Iran

In a statement on Thursday local time, the OIC, said that the aggressive Israeli actions were a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, as well as a serious breach of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran.

The 57-memebr bloc also condemned the Israeli violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iraq by using the airspace of this country to carry out an act of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

This organization emphasized that Iran and other affected countries have the inherent right to protect their sovereignty, territorial integrity, security and people in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

The OIC once again warned the Zionist regime against its ongoing crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as its malicious activities in the region that it said threaten regional peace, security and stability.

This organization also called for the immediate and effective intervention by the UN Security Council for maintaining international peace and security.

Dozens of countries and several international organizations and groupings, including the None-Aligned Movement (NAM) have denounced the Zionist regime for its recent aggression against Iran and expressed deep solidarity with the people and the government of the Islamic Republic.

