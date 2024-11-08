Senior Iranian official highlights US complicity in Israeli crimes

Zarif took to his X social media platform on Thursday night and wrote: “The American people, including most Muslims, have spoken have spoken loud and clear in rejecting a shameful year of US complicity in Israel's genocide in Gaza and carnage in Lebanon”.

“Let us hope that the incoming administration of Donald Trump and JD Vance will stand against war as pledged, and will heed the clear lesson given by the American electorate to end wars and prevent new ones”, he further said in his message.

The Iranian vice-president emphasized the Islamic Republic's resilience in the face of external pressure and “its resolve and ability to stand up to any aggression”, asserting that Tehran "will not be swayed by threats," but would, instead, demand respect from the international community.

The comments reflect Tehran's repeated criticism of America's foreign policy, especially in the West Asian region, under the administration of the outgoing President Joe Biden, particularly its financial and military support for the Zionist regime in defiance of the global public outrage.

