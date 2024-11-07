Iran, Uzbekistan express readiness to enhance cooperation in agriculture

In a meeting with the Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Tehran Nasriev Fariddin Badriddinovich on Thursday, the Iranian minister praised the initiative of the presidents of the two countries in developing joint cooperation.

Nouri Ghezeljeh stated that given the shared cultural, religious, and historical interests between the two countries, the development of economic relations and the increase of trade exchanges are of special importance.

He referred to Iran’s agricultural capabilities in technology development and research, adding that the construction of low-cost greenhouses, the establishment of storage and cold storage warehouse for agricultural products, processing and complementary industries, as well as technology for disinfecting agricultural products are among the services that the Islamic Republic can offer.

According to the Iranian official, economic exchanges between the two countries do not align with the capacities, histories, and interests of both nations, and the targeted figure of $2 billion set in the meeting of the Iranian and Uzbek presidents will serve as a prelude to upgrade economic relations between Tehran and Tashkent.

He further described the development of air and railway routes as priorities for cooperation between the two countries.

The Uzbek ambassador, for his part, expressed gratitude for the hospitality of the Iranian people, stating that his country’s minister of agriculture is ready to collaborate closely with Iran in seven agricultural areas.

He also announced that the cooperation between the two countries would include modern irrigation, planting drought-resistant crops like pistachios, creating modern greenhouses, producing agricultural equipment and tools, collaboration in poultry and turkey meat production, animal feed, as well as conducting scientific research and exchanging experiences in livestock and aquaculture.

