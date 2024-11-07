‘PA, Arab countries have done nothing to end Gaza genocide’

Osama Saad, also a Palestinian human rights activist, made the comment in an interview with Palestine’s Shehab news agency, which was published on Wednesday.

More than a year into the genocide in Gaza, the Palestinian Authority is severely negligent and seems that it is subject to Israeli threats, he said, adding that the PA should have used its presence in international institutions to take measures against the Israeli regime, but nothing was done.

Saad also criticized Arab countries for their passivity towards the genocide in Gaza, noting that the countries that took practical action were non-Arab.

He cited as examples South Africa’s efforts at the International Court of Justice to recognize Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide, and Malaysia’s preparation of a draft UN resolution to expel Israel from the world body.

Further in his interview, the rights activist expressed regret that the current world developments are affected by what he described as a power balance controlled by the United States that supports the Israeli regime.

The governments supporting the Israeli regime covers up its crimes and torpedo any activity to punish it, he added.

