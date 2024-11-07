Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov. 7

** IRAN DAILY

-- Pezeshkian urges reform in subsidies to fix shortages

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for a reform in the subsidy allocation program across the country, stressing that, “I urge economists to provide practical solutions to address problems.”

Speaking in a ceremony in Tehran on the anniversary of the National Nurse Day, Pezeshkian stated that subsidies are being paid on bread, meat, gasoline, electricity and gas, but some do not use their share of subsidies, while some take 100 times more, according to president.ir.

--Iran becomes self-sufficient in laser industry: AEOI chief

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said the country has become self-sufficient in the production of lasers.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mohammad Eslami said that the laser technology is introducing itself to the public more and more each day and is going to help industries by synergizing with other technologies, IRNA reported.

--Envoy urges launching Tehran-Tunis direct flights

Tunisia’s Ambassador in Tehran Imad Al-Rahmuni called for launching direct and regular flights between Iran and Tunisia.

Speaking in a meeting with the Chief Executive of the Civil Aviation Organization Hossein Pourfarzaneh, on Wednesday, Rahmuni expressed his satisfaction with the increase in air transportation relations with Iran, IRNA reported.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

--Navy Deploys 100th Flotilla to the Gulf of Aden

The Iranian Navy has deployed its 100th flotilla to the Gulf of Aden to enhance security for maritime trade in the region, head of the Imam Khomeini Naval University of Nowshahr Rear Admiral Arya Shafqat Rudsari said Wednesday.

The deployment came in response to the presence of pirates in the region and aims to ensure the security of shipping routes for both exporting and importing, not only for the Islamic Republic of Iran but for the world as well, he said.

--War Veterans, Musicians Awarded ‘Unidentified Hero’

Two Iranian musicians and two other veteran artists and former military commanders have been awarded in a ceremony held in honor of resistance and sacred defense against the former regime of Saddam Hussein.

The award known as “Unidentified Hero” was given to Morteza Sarhangi, who is viewed as the founder of literature about martyrs and war veterans with disabilities, and Mohsen Sharifian, a musician and composer of southern folk music.

--Iran Submits Bid to Join CIS Railway Network

Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (known as RAI) Jabar-Ali Zakari has attended the 81st meeting of the Council for Railway Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Uzbekistan.

Iran is seeking to obtain the approval of the Council for Rail Transport of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) for its wagons to operate in the CIS rail network. The Iranian official submitted its request to join the railway network of the CIS transit rail network.

** TEHRAN TIMES

--Terror group says 12 members killed in joint Iran-Pakistan operation

The Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, known as Jaish al-Zolm inside Iran, has announced the deaths of 12 of its members, including two prominent figures, as a result of a coordinated operation between Iranian and Pakistani forces.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the terrorist group acknowledged that their members were targeted and eliminated during a joint anti-terrorism initiative conducted by the armed forces of both nations.

--Kowsar, Hodhod satellites sent first signals to Iranian scientists

The Iranian Space Agency announced that the Kowsar and Hodhod satellites have been successfully launched into orbit and that the first signals have been received from both.

The launch occurred at 2:48 AM on Tuesday, November 15, utilizing the Soyuz rocket from Russia's Vostochny spaceport.

On Wednesday, the Iranian Space Agency confirmed that both satellites were successfully deployed into orbit and have begun transmitting signals back.

