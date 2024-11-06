Scores of civilians killed in Zionist attack on eastern Lebanon

According to Lebanese media, 50 more people were martyred and 63 others injured in the Zionist regime's attack on the east of this country.

More than 30 attacks targeted the provinces of Baalbek al-Harmel and Al-Baqaa al-Awsat overnight on Wednesday, Lebanese news agency (NNA) reported.

Three of the martyrs were those killed in an attack on a parking lot in Baalbek.

The historical building Al-Manshieh located in front of Palmyra Hotel and adjacent to the ancient park Al-Khan were also completely destroyed in the Zionist bombing.

Earlier, the Lebanese Health Ministry said that the number of martyrs in the country has surpassed 3,500 since the Israeli aggression began in October last year. 13,658 people have also been injured since then.

