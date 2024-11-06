Hezbollah unveils ‘Fateh 110’ precision-guided missile

The surface-to-surface missile is 8.5 meters in length and has a warhead weighing 500 kg, according to Saberin News on Wednesday.

The solid-fueled missile has a range of 300 km, and is capable of hitting targets with an accuracy of 10 meters. It has been designed to hit vital targets.

On Sunday, Hezbollah released a video showing parts of its underground missile facility named “Emad 5”.

The video also contained remarks by martyred secretary general of Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizing that resistance fighters would not leave the battlefield and would not lay down their weapons in the fight against Israel.

Nasrallah was assassinated by the Israeli regime 40 days ago in an airstrike on Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

Hezbollah has been engaged in fighting with Israel since October 8, 2023, a day after the regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza.

The resistance movement has intensified attacks on Israel in the past several weeks amid the regime’s escalating airstrikes and a ground offensive against Lebanon, which have targeted the civilian population.

According to an announcement by the Lebanese health ministry on November 6, the Israeli attacks on the country have left 3,050 people dead and 13,658 others wounded since October last year.

