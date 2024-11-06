Nov 6, 2024, 9:41 PM
Iran FM expresses regret over Europe inaction on Israeli crimes

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has expressed regret that the European Union has taken no tangible action to counter the Israeli regime’s crimes against people of Palestine and Lebanon.

“It is a matter of regret that no tangible action has been taken by the EU to counter Israel’s law-breaking measures and heinous crimes against the people of Palestine and Lebanon”, Araghchi told his Finnish counterpart Elina Valtonen.

The two top diplomats spoke on the phone on Wednesday evening, discussing bilateral ties and developments in the West Asia region.

The root cause of the ongoing crisis in the region is warmongering and genocide by the Israeli regime, the Iranian foreign minister said, adding that this is while the Iranian nation has a history of seeking peace.

Valtonen said on her part that Finland is concerned about the crisis in the region, expressing hope that peace and stability are restored to West Asia sooner.

Also in their talks, the two diplomats emphasized the need for the continuation of talks aimed expanding bilateral ties and boosting consular cooperation.

