Hezbollah reacts differently to Trump’s election

Tehran, IRNA – Hezbollah of Lebanon has launched a missile attack at an Israeli settlement called 'Trump Heights' in the occupied Golan on Wednesday, a move that could be seen as a reaction to Donald Trump being declared as new US president for a second term earlier in the day.

Al Araby reported on Wednesday that six explosions were heard in Golan.

In April 2019, Trump, the then president of the United States, recognized Golan Heights as belonging to the Zionist regime, with Netanyahu cabinet ordering the construction of 'Trump Heights' settlement in this region shortly afterwards.  

The Zionist media have also reported missile attacks by Hezbollah on other parts of the occupied territories, including Tel Aviv.

They announced that sirens could be heard in northern and central parts of the occupied lands following Hezbollah attacks.

They also said that flights were delayed in Ben Gurion International Airport as Hezbollah missiles hit near the airport.  

