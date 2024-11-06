Iran, Turkmenistan FMs stress enhancing comprehensive ties

Araghchi and Meredov held telephone talks on Wednesday, discussing the latest status of bilateral cooperation and some regional issues.

Both sides expressed their countries' determinations to expand relations in political, economic, scientific, and cultural fields.

They focused on developing economic and trade relations and continuing cooperation in regional and international organizations.

Araghchi described the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan as growing and progressing positively.

Meanwhile, the Turkmen foreign minister highlighted the recent visits by high-ranking officials from both countries as a symbol of their strong interactions and emphasized the need for further expansion of relations.

