Hezbollah chief vows to force Israel into ceasefire amid rising tensions

In a fiery address marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of his predecessor Hassan Nasrallah, Qassem stated, "We will compel Israel to pursue a ceasefire.”

Netanyahu's goal of occupying Lebanon and dismantling Hezbollah will meet fierce resistance, he said, adding that "the Zionists will cry out under the weight of our missiles and drones".

"With his martyrdom, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah remains alive, and we will continue his path," Qassem declared, affirming Hezbollah’s intention to strengthen the resistance.

Turning to Gaza, Qassem praised the steadfastness of the Palestinian area, noting that the Gazan people will emerge victorious.

He criticized the Zionist regime's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to end the ongoing conflict, suggesting that Netanyahu harbors ambitions that go beyond Gaza and Lebanon, threatening the entire region.

Qassem accused Netanyahu of attempting to erase Hezbollah’s influence, impose remote control over Lebanon, and reshape the Middle East map.

He described Israel's military capabilities, bolstered by the US support, as tools for a campaign of violence against civilians.

The Zionist regime may rely on its air superiority and land forces, but it fears confrontation with Hezbollah's seasoned fighters, Qassem asserted.

Hezbollah possessed tens of thousands of well-trained fighters with the necessary equipment for a long confrontation, he said, adding that “there is no place in the occupied territories beyond the reach of our missiles and drones".

The Hezbollah leader concluded with a resolute message: "We rely on the battlefield, not on political maneuvering.”

