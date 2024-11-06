Police seize large haul of meth, heroin in central Iran

Behdanifar said on Wednesday that following joint comprehensive intelligence operations with the Alborz province police, the anti-narcotics police force of Yazd province has busted 460 kg of liquid meth and heroin opium in this province.

Behdanifar noted that the drug traffickers were trying to transfer this haul to the western regions of Iran.

Ten drug traffickers have been arrested in this operation, who will be handed over to judiciary officials, he said.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

