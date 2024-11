Shafaei said on Tuesday that the drills will be pursued in the counties of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan namely Sarbaz, Kalat, Nik Shahr, Rask, Mehrestan, and Qasr-e Qand.

The operation, which kicked off on October 31, will continue until all goals are achieved, he said.

He stated that the IRGC will continue to carry out anti-terror drills to uproot terrorists and thugs in the southeastern province.

