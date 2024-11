Iran and Uzbekistan have established a petrochemical company, Sepehr Bukhara, and the two sides are to implement a petrochemical project with a $274 million investment, Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA) reported on Wednesday.

According to UzA, the project is to be implemented between 2023 to 2026, according to the UzA.

Reports indicate that the first phase of the project will be operated by the end of 2024.

