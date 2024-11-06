Envoy urges launching direct flights between Iran and Tunisia

Speaking in a meeting with the Chief Executive of the Civil Aviation Organization, Hossein Pourfarzaneh, on Wednesday, Rahmuni expressed his satisfaction with the increase in air transportation relations with Iran.

He called for updating the MoUs between the two countries in the field of air transportation.

Meanwhile, Pourfarzaneh emphasized developing air transport cooperation between the two countries.

He also stressed boosting relations in technical, educational and repair fields.

