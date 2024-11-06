Iran submits bid to join CIS railway network

A Wednesday report by the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways said its CEO is attending the 81st meeting of the Council for Railway Transport of the CIS member states in Uzbekistan.

It said Iran will use the meeting, which is chaired by Russia, to submit its request to join the railway network of the CIS so that its wagons can operate in the network.

The request aims to enable Iran to use the vast network of CIS railways for cargo transit.

Managing Director of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Jabbar-Ali Zakeri is representing Iran in the CIS meeting in Tashkent as an observer state.

