Israeli regime could not take one single step toward its goals: Envoy

Mojtaba Amani made the remarks on his X account on the occasion of the 40th day of Israel’s martyrdom of the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the top Iranian advisor in Lebanon Major General Abbas Nilforoushan on Wednesday.

Amani wrote in Arabic that since the assassination of Nasrallah in September, the Resistance has been fought more powerfully.

Israel has become weaker and sunk more deeply into the crises, he wrote.

During its mass airstrikes against Lebanon, the army of the Israeli regime assassinated Nasrallah and others, including Martyr Nilforoushan, on September 27.

After over a year of massacre in Gaza, Israel has not yet achieved its two goals, namely the destruction of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas and the release of the Israeli captives.

