Israel's Gallant gone but Hamas still fighting: Abu Zuhri

The Shehab News Agency quoted Abu Zuhri as saying on Tuesday that Israel's Gallant was the one who had repeatedly claimed he would destroy Hamas.

"He is gone and Hamas has remained and will remain," he said.

In a surprise announcement late on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said he had lost confidence in Gallant because of his way of managing wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

At least 43,391 people have been killed, and 102,347 others have been wounded in the Israeli regime’s assault on Gaza since October 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities. That comes as the war in Lebanon has also led to more than 3,000 deaths since it escalated in late September.

