Palestinian supporters hold rally outside US embassy in London

According to IRNA's Wednesday morning report, the protesters held Palestinian flags and chanted slogans against both Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, calling them warmongers.

Some of the protesters carried pictures of Harris and Trump, chanting "No to Harris", "No to Trump".

While declaring their solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine, they shouted that this election is a vote for genocide in Gaza and Lebanon.

Britain has seen a large number of pro-Palestine rallies since the Zionist regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza in October last year.

Pro-Palestine activists in England say that the United States is complicit in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza by fully supporting the Zionist regime and its genocidal campaign.

Last Saturday also, protesters in continuation of their protests against the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon, gathered in front of the American Embassy in London and demanded an immediate ceasefire.

