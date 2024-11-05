Iran vows strong support for resistance front, warns of decisive response

Speaking during a ceremony in Tehran to mark the 40th day following the martyrdom of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian General Abbas Nilforoushan in Zionist airstrikes near Beirut, the IRGC commander emphasized that the path of resistance and the legacy of the martyrs remains steadfast.

Masjedi stated, "The Islamic Republic has repeatedly informed the Zionist regime and the Americans that if Iran faces threats, our response will be powerful."

He added that Iran will not tolerate threats or aggression without response, stressing that Tehran’s stance will be resolute in the face of hostile actions.

