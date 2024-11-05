Iran says Jamshid Sharmahd died before execution

In a press conference on Tuesday, Jahangir referred to the stances of the German government with regard to this trial, and said that the judiciary of Iran is independent and does not allow any foreign country to interfere in its judicial processes.

“It is our legal right to address the crimes of our own citizens,” he stressed.

Sharmahd who for years planned numerous terrorist operations against the Islamic Iran, was a terrorist and the Iranian Judiciary prosecuted him as an Iranian citizen for the terrorist acts he had committed, the spokesman said.

Sharmahd, a US resident, was the ringleader of the Tondar (Thunder) terrorist group. He was convicted of planning a terrorist attack in 2008 against a religious congregation center in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, Fars Province, which killed 14 people and wounded nearly 200 others.

In April, Iran’s Supreme Court upheld Sharmahd’s death sentence, which was handed to him in February on charges of “corruption on earth” by planning and orchestrating a series of terrorist acts against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking at the court session, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs said Sharmahd had claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack through his media outlet and declared plans to commit more acts of terror.

