Iran in talks with FIFA to resume hosting international matches: football chief

Mehdi Taj, who serves as president of Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran, said on Tuesday that he had discussed the issue with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and AFC President Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa.

Taj said that matches involving Iranian teams were moved to third-party countries because of regional tensions that led to Iran’s massive missile attacks on the Israeli regime in early October.

“We all believe that the usurping Zionist regime had to receive a jaw-breaking response and this response was delivered,” he said.

Taj reiterated that Iran’s right to host football matches would be restored if international airlines resume their flights to Iran and if nothing special happens in the coming weeks.

