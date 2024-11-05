Nov 5, 2024, 3:56 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85650660
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Pakistan's PM, Iranian FM discuss bilateral ties

Nov 5, 2024, 3:56 PM
News ID: 85650660
Pakistan's PM, Iranian FM discuss bilateral ties

Islamabad, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in continuation of his official meetings in Islamabad and discussed the latest developments related to bilateral relations and regional issues.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan welcomed the visit of Iran's foreign minister in Islamabad and emphasized the importance of deep relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues of Iran and Pakistan, developments in the Middle East, including the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening to meet with top Pakistani officials and discuss bilateral relations as well as ways to deal with the threats of the Zionist regime and reduce tensions in the region.

2050

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .