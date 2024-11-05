Pakistan's PM, Iranian FM discuss bilateral ties

The Prime Minister of Pakistan welcomed the visit of Iran's foreign minister in Islamabad and emphasized the importance of deep relations between Pakistan and Iran.

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues of Iran and Pakistan, developments in the Middle East, including the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes in Gaza and Lebanon.

Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening to meet with top Pakistani officials and discuss bilateral relations as well as ways to deal with the threats of the Zionist regime and reduce tensions in the region.

