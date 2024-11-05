Pakistan welcomes consultations with ‘Iranian brothers’: FM

In a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Islamabad on Tuesday, Ishaq Dar described Araghchi’s visit as important, saying it came at a time when the Islamic world is in critical conditions.

Ishaq Dar asked Araghchi to convey my his warm greetings to Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and Dr. Mohammad Reza Aref, the vice president of Iran.

We are always pleased to host our close Iranian brothers and friends, he said.

Following the meeting, the two top diplomats are scheduled to hold a joint press conference.

The Iranian foreign minister will also meet with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his trip.

Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening to meet with top Pakistani officials and discuss bilateral relations as well as ways to deal with the threats of the Zionist regime and reduce tensions in the region.

