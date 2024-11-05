Nov 5, 2024, 1:56 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85650381
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s renewables' capacity hit 1.2 GW by September

Nov 5, 2024, 1:56 PM
News ID: 85650381
Iran’s renewables' capacity hit 1.2 GW by September

Tehran, IRNA – The latest official figures demonstrate that the capacity of Iran’s renewable energy has reached 1.2 gigawatts (GW) by September.

According to figures released by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization – an affiliate of the Energy Ministry -- solar power plants come first in total renewable capacity, accounting for 60% of renewable electricity production.

Wind is regarded as the second renewable energy source in the country, accounting for 29% of the production, the figures showed.

Small hydropower plants and biomass plants are next, accounting for 8% and 2% of the total renewable capacity respectively by September.

Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref has said that the current government has attached importance to the use of solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .