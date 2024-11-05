Iran’s renewables' capacity hit 1.2 GW by September

According to figures released by the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization – an affiliate of the Energy Ministry -- solar power plants come first in total renewable capacity, accounting for 60% of renewable electricity production.
Wind is regarded as the second renewable energy source in the country, accounting for 29% of the production, the figures showed.
Small hydropower plants and biomass plants are next, accounting for 8% and 2% of the total renewable capacity respectively by September.
Iran’s Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref has said that the current government has attached importance to the use of solar, wind, and other renewable energy sources.
