Iran, Cuba discuss cyber ​​security, AI, human resources training

Hashemi said on Tuesday that the cruel sanctions imposed on Iran and Cuba by the United States had failed to prevent the two countries from making technological progress.

Referring to a training program for half a million people seeking to master in AI fields in Iran, Hashemi said AI and robotics will be important topics in Iran-Cuba relations.

He also announced Iran's readiness to train Cuban human resources in the field of robotics and AI.

The minister also attended the 40th edition of the Havana International Fair (FIHAV) which is being held from November 4 to 9, 2024 at the EXPOCUBA fairgrounds in the Cuban capital city.

Sixty countries from all regions of the world and 800 companies are expected to participate in the exhibition.

