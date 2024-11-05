Banning UNRWA doesn’t make Israel safer: WHO chief

I must say clearly that there is no alternative to UNRWA, Ghebreyesus told a media outlet as reported by to IRNA on Tuesday morning.

The WHO chief underlined that the move to ban the UN agency for Palestinian refugees “will only deepen the suffering of the people of Gaza and increase the risk of disease outbreaks”.

The Zionist regime has already announced that it has officially cut ties with UNRWA.

The Israeli Regime’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan confirmed the move on Monday.

Erdan claimed that while the Israeli regime would continue working with humanitarian organizations, it would not cooperate with the agencies he accused of supporting what he called terrorism.

The decision came a week after the Israeli Knesset (parliament) passed legislation that prohibits UNRWA from operating in the occupied territories, as part of the regime's measures to intensify pressure on Gaza and the West Bank.

The law, that is expected to be enforced within the next 90 days, sparked global condemnations, including from the regime’s western backers.

