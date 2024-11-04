Araghchi: We told the Zionists not to test Iran's will

"In the past year, the Zionist regime tried many times to provoke the Islamic Republic into a conflict, but we were not provoked to fall into the game of others, and we will take any action we deem necessary in this regard," Araghchi said.

"We do not recognize the existence of the Zionist regime as an occupying element, but as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, I repeated a message several times during regional trips, and that message was do not test our will and do not test us," he added.

Araghchi further said that during his regional trips, some people has sarcastically told him that the Zionist regime will surely destroy Iran's nuclear facilities and he had laughed at them.

