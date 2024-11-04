Nov 4, 2024, 6:51 PM
Iran dismisses allegations of recruiting Iranians to assassinate Israeli officials

New York, IRNA – Iran’s United Nations mission has rejected as baseless recent allegations that Tehran is recruiting Iranians for the purpose of assassinating Israeli officials.

In response to inquiries from American media on Monday, the Iranian UN mission dismissed claims made by Israeli intelligence that Iran is enlisting Iranian-origin residents of Israeli-occupied territories to gather sensitive information for missile strikes or assassination attempts against Israeli officials.

The report is unfounded and logically improbable, the Iranian mission stated, adding that it stands to reason that Israeli intelligence would immediately suspect Iranian-origin and Muslim individuals first.

