Iran, Egypt call for international efforts to halt Israeli atrocities

During their phone conversation on Monday, both ministers emphasized the urgent need for increased international efforts to halt the atrocities committed by the Israeli regime in Gaza and Lebanon.

They called for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further escalation of tensions and for urgent humanitarian assistance to be provided to the displaced populations.

Araghchi articulated Iran's positions regarding the regional situation, condemning the Israeli aggression and its attempts to expand the conflict throughout the region.

He reaffirmed Iran’s right to respond to any acts of aggression against its territorial integrity and security within the framework of legitimate self-defense.

Both parties agreed to continue consultations and dialogue between their countries to address ongoing regional challenges.

