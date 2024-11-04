Combined rescue and relief exercise ends in Caspian Sea

Rear Admiral Mohsen Razzaqi said that in this parade, which was held with the slogan "Cooperation for Peace and Friendship" in the Caspian Sea, the units of the Islamic Republic of Iran's naval forces, including the destroyer Deylaman, the missile launchers Separ, Peykan, Joshan, AB 212 AB helicopter and the naval vessel of the IRGC named "Shahid Basir", vessels from the coast guards of the Iran's law enforcement command, as well as the rescue and relief vessels G129 and A640 of the Republic of Azerbaijan were present.

In this exercise, extinguishing the fire and fixing the damage caused to the commercial vessel and transporting the injured to the beach were carried out, as well as the exercise of aerial photography (Photo Ex) and formation scenario and tactical formations were among the other operations carried out in this exercise.

The two-day exercises, hosted by the Iranian Navy, was held in Bandar Anzali, a port city in Iran’s northern province of Gilan, according to an IRNA report on Monday.

The Public Relations Office of the Iranian Army said in a press release on Sunday afternoon that the vessels of the Republic of Azerbaijan Navy, including rescue and relief vessels G129 and A640, entered Iran’s waters to take part in the exercises.

Under the slogan of “Cooperation for Peace and Friendship”, the drill dubbed AZIREX2024 aimed to consolidate sustainable collective security in the region.

It is also aimed at expanding multilateral cooperation among the participating countries, and is an effort to show their goodwill and ability to jointly support peace and friendship and maritime security.

