Iran Air reports increase in number of Istanbul flights after EU sanctions

Homa said on Monday that it had planned 50 flights to and from Istanbul for the period between October 15 and November 6, adding that it had successfully carried out 40 flights until November 3.

Based on the airline's new schedule, flights to and from Istanbul will be available on Saturdays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Imam Khomeini International Airport in western capital Tehran.

The EU sanctions on Iran Air have inflicted losses on Iranians intending to travel to Europe and vice versa, forcing them to use connection flights via regional airports.

Iranian authorities have condemned the sanctions, calling them a violation of international law and an infringement on Iranian citizens’ rights.

1483**4261