Iran’s satellite launches from Russia planned for early hours of Nov 5: Envoy

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali says the country's new satellite launches from Russia are planned for early hours of November 5.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Jalali said that  Iran will launch two domestically-made satellites named Kowsar and Hodhod into space  in the early hours of Tuesday (November 5, 2024).

He expressed hope that the launches, a first  such attempt by Iran's private sector, will be sucessful.

The designing process of Kowsar Satellite began in 2019 and was produced by the Iranian company Omidfaza.

Weighing 30kg, Kowsar has an estimated orbital lifespan of more than three years. It has a color imaging range of 15km and an imaging rate of 6 frames per second. Kowsar satellite is suitable for use in agriculture, land surveying, and cadaster.

The Hodhod satellite weighs 4kg and has an orbital height of 500 km. Its orbital lifespan is four years and is used in agriculture, land surveying, transport, and the environment.

The great advantage of the Hodhod satellite is that it can provide Internet of Things (IoT) services, with international coverage and in remote areas, forests, and mountains.

