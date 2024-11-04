Israeli regime officially cuts ties with UNRWA

According to Israel's TV Channel 12, the Tel Aviv regime has officially informed the United Nations of its decision to end cooperation with UNRWA.

The Israeli regime's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan confirmed the move. Erdan claimed that while the Israeli regime would continue working with humanitarian organizations, it would not cooperate with the agencies he accused of supporting what he called terrorism.

Meanwhile, German World Food Programme Director Martin Frick told the country's media outlets that there is no alternative to UNRWA in Gaza, adding that other agencies cannot fulfill UNRWA’s responsibilities in the besieged Palestinian territory, such as managing emergency shelters, schools, and health clinics.

He added that UNRWA serves as a vital lifeline for humanitarian aid in Gaza, which provides food, shelter, and medical facilities to those suffering from inhumane conditions.

Frick warned that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is severe and beyond comprehension, and that preventing UNRWA's operations would destroy the last hope for the people who are fighting for their survival.

Israeli parliament, the Knesset last week passed legislation that prohibits UNRWA from operating in the occupied territories, as part of the regime's measures to intensify pressure on Gaza. The law is expected to be enforced within the next 90 days.

The UN Security Council responded with a statement warning the Israeli regime against any actions that hinder UNRWA’s humanitarian mission, emphasizing the agency’s irreplaceable role in providing essential services like education, healthcare, and emergency aid to Palestinian refugees across the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, East al-Quds, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

