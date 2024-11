A gyroplane carrying Second Brigadier General Hamid Mazandarani and the pilot named Hamed Jandaghi crashed near Sirkan, a city in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan on Monday, IRGC said in a statement on Monday.

Neynava Brigade of the northern province of Golestan was stationed in the southeast country over the past two years, it added.

The two IRGC members were martyred in a combat operation, the statement further noted.

7129**9417